NEW YORK, March 20 The Federal Reserve is on
track to raise rates twice more this year after a policy
tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive
depending on fiscal policies and other effects on the economy, a
voter on Fed policy said on Monday.
"Three is entirely possible," Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans said on Fox Business Network TV. "As I gain more
confidence in the outlook I could support three total this year.
If inflation began to pick up, that would certainly solidify
(that expectation). It could be three, it could be two, it could
be four if things really pick up."
Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to boost
the economy to a 4 percent growth rate, from about 2 percent in
the last few years, Evans said: "Four percent would be really an
outsized number."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)