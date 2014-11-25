WASHINGTON Nov 25 Three Federal Reserve regional banks in October renewed their efforts to convince the central bank's Washington-based board to raise the Fed's emergency lending rate, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

Ahead of the central bank's Oct. 28-29 policy meeting, directors of the Dallas, Kansas City and Philadelphia Fed banks requested that the discount rate be lifted to 1 percent from 0.75 percent, the minutes of Fed board meetings said.

The three regional banks want to begin to normalize the spread between the discount rate governing Fed lending to banks and the overnight federal funds rate, which is the central bank's primary economic lever. That lever has been locked in a zero-0.25 percent range for years.

Ahead of the financial crisis, the spread stood at 1 percent, but the Fed cut it to just a half point to encourage bank borrowing and foster liquidity during the crisis.

"These directors favored a move toward normalization of the primary credit rate in light of their outlook for economic and financial conditions, as well as their assessments of the risks to that outlook," the minutes said.

The Fed's nine other regional banks requested that the current rate be maintained.

The minutes said the bank directors noted ongoing improvements in the economy, but still saw signs of slack in labor markets. In addition, several expressed concern about the outlook for economies overseas. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)