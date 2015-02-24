WASHINGTON Feb 24 Three regional Federal Reserve banks in January repeated an unsuccessful push to have the U.S. central bank increase the interest rate charged to commercial banks for emergency loans, according to minutes from Fed board meetings released on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting meeting, directors of the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks asked the Fed's board to boost the discount rate to 1 percent from 0.75 percent, the minutes showed.

The board along with the nine other regional Fed banks agreed to hold the rate steady.

Amid signs of economic improvement, the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks want to normalize the spread between the discount rate governing Fed lending to banks and the overnight federal funds rate, which is the central bank's primary economic lever. The federal funds rate has been locked in a zero-0.25 percent range for years.

Ahead of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the spread stood at 1 percent, but the Fed cut it to foster liquidity during the crisis.

Directors from the Fed's 12 regional banks "reported that economic conditions had continued to improve, and they generally were optimistic about economic growth going forward," the minutes said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)