By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
| WASHINGTON, July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 The Federal Reserve is able
to influence long-term interest rates even though it only has
direct control over short-term borrowing costs, according to a
new paper from Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein.
The author, a Harvard professor who joined the Fed in May,
argues that standard theories presuming the central bank exerts
very limited influence on longer-term interest rates are flawed.
In response to the financial crisis, the Fed not only
slashed official borrowing costs to zero but also bought some
$2.3 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort
to keep long-term rates low and support economic growth.
Stein's work finds that the effects of these purchases in
financial markets is actually felt in much the same way as
regular changes in the federal funds rate - through a
reassessment of the risk of holding a bond over a longer period
brought about by the shift in short-term rates.
"A reduction in short-term nominal rates leads these
investors to rebalance their portfolios towards longer-term
bonds, in an effort to keep their overall portfolio yield from
declining too much," Stein and his co-author, Harvard's Samuel
Hanson, write. "This in turn creates buying pressure that raises
the price of the long-term bonds, and hence lowers long-term
real yields and forward rates."
Stein also suggests that the Fed's forward guidance on the
likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike, currently set
at late 2014, also works in a similar manner.
"Distant real forward rates appeared to react strongly to
news about the future stance of monetary policy," Stein said.