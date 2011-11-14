Nov 14 The European debt crisis is raising the
odds of a U.S. recession, with economic contraction more likely
than not by early 2012, according to research from the San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
While it is difficult to gauge the odds precisely, an
analysis of leading U.S. economic indicators suggests a rising
chance of a recession through the end of the year and into
early next year, researchers at the regional Fed bank wrote on
Monday. The risk of recession recedes after the second half of
2012, they found.
New governments in Greece and Italy, with fresh promises to
tackle fiscal problems have in recent days, allayed investor
concerns about a near-term sovereign debt default in the euro
zone, but Europe's debt crisis is far from resolved. The region
is facing its worst hour since World War II, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Monday.
Although domestic threats to economic growth in the United
States are limited, a shock from abroad could derail a fragile
recovery.
The weak U.S. economy is more than usually vulnerable to
turbulence beyond its borders, as the unexpectedly severe U.S.
effects from Japan's devastating earthquake in March
demonstrates, the researchers said.
"A European sovereign debt default may well sink the United
States back into recession," wrote Travis Berge, Early Elias
and Oscar Jorda in the latest San Francisco Fed Economic
Letter. "However, if we navigate the storm through the second
half of 2012, it appears that danger will recede rapidly in
2013.
The assessment of recession risk is more dire than that of
many private economists. A Nov. 4 Reuters poll of primary
dealers shows Wall Street economists see a 30 percent chance of
a U.S. recession next year, down from 35.5 percent a month
earlier.
Last week the Federal Reserve's influential vice chairwoman
Janet Yellen warned on the threat from Europe, saying
governments there need to take forceful steps to contain the
crisis or risk substantial damage to the United States.
Before taking her post at the Fed Board in Washington,
Yellen headed the San Francisco Fed.
Her successor, John Williams, is due to give a major policy
speech on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)