June 5 The Federal Reserve won't turn over some
of the records requested by Congress relating to the alleged
2012 leak of potentially market-moving information, citing
concern that doing so could jeopardize an ongoing criminal
investigation.
Responding to a subpoena from Jeb Hensarling, a Republican
of Texas who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she had been
asked by the U.S. Department of Justice and Fed's Office of the
Inspector General to defer providing access to certain records
related to the leak until after their probe is completed.
"In our view, providing access to records or information
relating to the OIG's ongoing criminal investigation would pose
significant risks to the integrity and effectiveness of this
investigation," the Fed's inspector general told Yellen in a
letter she included along with her response to Hensarling's
subpoena.
Yellen's letter, dated Thursday, was released on the Fed's
website on Friday. (here)
"The Federal Reserve is mindful that we must not impede that
open investigation," she said in the letter.
The central bank has turned over some information on Fed
employees with access to the leaked information, she said, and
on some Fed employees who interacted with Medley Global
Advisors, whose publication of apparently non-public information
raised questions of a leak.
