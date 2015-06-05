June 5 The Federal Reserve won't turn over some of the records requested by Congress relating to the alleged 2012 leak of potentially market-moving information, citing concern that doing so could jeopardize an ongoing criminal investigation.

Responding to a subpoena from Jeb Hensarling, a Republican of Texas who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she had been asked by the U.S. Department of Justice and Fed's Office of the Inspector General to defer providing access to certain records related to the leak until after their probe is completed.

"In our view, providing access to records or information relating to the OIG's ongoing criminal investigation would pose significant risks to the integrity and effectiveness of this investigation," the Fed's inspector general told Yellen in a letter she included along with her response to Hensarling's subpoena.

Yellen's letter, dated Thursday, was released on the Fed's website on Friday. (here)

"The Federal Reserve is mindful that we must not impede that open investigation," she said in the letter.

The central bank has turned over some information on Fed employees with access to the leaked information, she said, and on some Fed employees who interacted with Medley Global Advisors, whose publication of apparently non-public information raised questions of a leak. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)