By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve has
two guiding goals when designing monetary policy: maximum
employment and stable inflation.
But as the country's central bankers converge for their
annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week, they are
under increasing pressure to reform their own system and goals
to better reflect the diversity of America and its incomes.
At this year's flagship economic policy conference, from
Aug. 25-27, U.S policymakers will confer not only with their
counterparts from around the world but also host a meeting on
Thursday with a group calling for a radical overhaul of the Fed.
Fed Up, a network of community organizations and labor
unions that wants a more diverse, transparent and
income-inequality aware central bank, will meet with Kansas City
Fed President Esther George.
It may be one reason why the organizers changed the dress
code for the evening, usually a suited and booted affair, to
casual attire.
So far three other Fed policymakers, New York's William
Dudley, Cleveland's Loretta Mester and Boston's Eric Rosengren,
are also scheduled to attend.
A Fed spokesman had no immediate comment on whether any
members of the Fed's Washington-based Board of Governors would
also attend the meeting.
The activists will look to build on their proposals, put
forward in conjunction with former top Fed policy adviser Andrew
Levin, to make the Fed's 12 regional banks government entities.
The Fed is the world's only major central bank that is not fully
public.
POWERFUL ALLIES
The group has recently been joined by powerful allies in
Congress in forcing racial, gender and income inequality up the
Fed's agenda.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has come
out in favor of restricting the financial world's influence on
regional Fed boards.
In May, 127 U.S. lawmakers including Senator Elizabeth
Warren and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie
Sanders sent a letter to Fed Chair Janet Yellen urging more
diversity among its ranks in order to "reflect and represent the
interests of our diverse country."
Currently 11 of the 12 regional Fed presidents are white, 10
are male, and none are black or Latino. At the Board level, the
highest echelons of the Fed, Yellen is the first woman chair in
the central bank's 103-year history.
SIGNS OF CHANGE
There are indications that the steady drumbeat of pressure
is having some effect on areas on which the Fed does have some
control.
"I believe that diversity is extremely important in all
parts of the Federal Reserve," Yellen told Congress in June
under sustained scrutiny from lawmakers about the Fed's
performance.
Minorities now make up 24 percent of regional Fed bank
boards, up from 16 percent in 2010, while 46 percent of all
directors are either non-white or a woman.
Yellen, who has not been shy in speaking on income
inequality, has also noted that rising inequality could curb
U.S. economic growth.
And for a Fed not used to addressing distributional issues
associated with monetary policy, such considerations are now
seeping into policy discussions.
"The unemployment rate for African Americans and for
Hispanics stayed above the rate for whites..." the Fed noted in
minutes released last week from its policy meeting in July.
Or as Yellen put it to Congress in June, "We're certainly
very focused on...wanting to promote stronger job markets with
gains to all groups."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)