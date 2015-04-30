(Adds background on career, and controversy)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 30 Sarah Dahlgren, the New York
Federal Reserve's head of financial supervision, will step down
from her position in October and retire by year-end.
Dahlgren's team of bank examiners directly oversees the
country's top banks, acting as the U.S. central bank's eyes and
ears on Wall Street. The examiners have been accused of lax
oversight in recent years.
As head of supervision, Dahlgren has worked to modernize the
New York Fed by relocating examiners embedded at banks back to
headquarters and by focusing on overall financial stability and
even internal bank culture. Before taking the job in 2011, she
helped manage the Fed's bailout of insurer American
International Group Inc in the depths of the financial
crisis.
The New York Fed said in a statement that it and the Fed
Board in Washington would hire an executive search firm to help
find a successor.
Dahlgren, a low-key and well-respected figure at the Fed and
on Wall Street, will become a senior advisor to New York Fed
President William Dudley on Oct. 1 before retiring later in the
year.
"She has never been afraid to take on the most difficult
assignments and has done so with the highest levels of
professionalism, integrity and dedication to public service,"
Dudley said in a statement.
As the government regulator closest to Wall Street, the New
York Fed does much of the on-the-ground research for broader
efforts such as the central bank's "stress tests" on banks. It
has been criticized for a series of oversights and conflicts of
interest in the wake of the crisis.
An inspector general report found that it failed to head off
risks that JPMorgan Chase & Co took in its massive
"London Whale" bets in 2012. Congress also blasted Dudley after
one of Dahlgren's former examiners said the New York Fed was too
easy on Goldman Sachs Group Inc in demanding answers on
risk-taking.
The New York Fed has recently zeroed in on the need for Wall
Street ethics and culture to improve. In October, for instance,
Dahlgren warned the New York Bankers Association of
"micro-cultures lacking in respect for (the) law."
A spokeswoman said Dahlgren was not available for an
interview.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)