By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, April 30 Sarah Dahlgren, the New York Federal Reserve's head of financial supervision, will step down from her position in October and retire by year-end.

Dahlgren's team of bank examiners directly oversees the country's top banks, acting as the U.S. central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street. The examiners have been accused of lax oversight in recent years.

As head of supervision, Dahlgren has worked to modernize the New York Fed by relocating examiners embedded at banks back to headquarters and by focusing on overall financial stability and even internal bank culture. Before taking the job in 2011, she helped manage the Fed's bailout of insurer American International Group Inc in the depths of the financial crisis.

The New York Fed said in a statement that it and the Fed Board in Washington would hire an executive search firm to help find a successor.

Dahlgren, a low-key and well-respected figure at the Fed and on Wall Street, will become a senior advisor to New York Fed President William Dudley on Oct. 1 before retiring later in the year.

"She has never been afraid to take on the most difficult assignments and has done so with the highest levels of professionalism, integrity and dedication to public service," Dudley said in a statement.

As the government regulator closest to Wall Street, the New York Fed does much of the on-the-ground research for broader efforts such as the central bank's "stress tests" on banks. It has been criticized for a series of oversights and conflicts of interest in the wake of the crisis.

An inspector general report found that it failed to head off risks that JPMorgan Chase & Co took in its massive "London Whale" bets in 2012. Congress also blasted Dudley after one of Dahlgren's former examiners said the New York Fed was too easy on Goldman Sachs Group Inc in demanding answers on risk-taking.

The New York Fed has recently zeroed in on the need for Wall Street ethics and culture to improve. In October, for instance, Dahlgren warned the New York Bankers Association of "micro-cultures lacking in respect for (the) law."

A spokeswoman said Dahlgren was not available for an interview. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)