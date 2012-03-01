WESTPORT, Conn, March 1 U.S. Federal
Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said regulators must be
nimble to ensure that financial oversight rules do not go too
far and limit credit in the economy.
"I'm very sensitive to the notion of overregulating," Raskin
said in answer to audience questions after a speech on the
economic outlook. "I have a real sensitivity to being
regulatorily nimble."
She said recent regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, have been "smart regulation" and have
helped create a framework for disbanding institutions considered
too big to fail.
But she said all regulations should be created so that they
can be "taken off the books once they no longer do what they
were intended to do."