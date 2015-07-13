WASHINGTON, July 13 The Federal Reserve said on Monday it would hold an open board meeting next week to discuss a final rule on risk-based capital charges for systemically important bank holding companies and a final order on enhanced prudential standards for General Electric Capital Corp.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, it said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)