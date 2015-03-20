BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
NEW YORK, March 20 Reich & Tang's Daily Income Fund is no longer a counterparty of the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase agreement program, effective Friday, the New York Federal Reserve said.
The New York-based firm said on March 12 it plans to liquidate its money market funds worth $9.5 billion by July 31 and exit the money fund business. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres