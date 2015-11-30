NEW YORK Nov 30 The Federal Reserve Bank of New
York said on Monday it will run a "small-value" repurchase
operation on Wednesday morning, including several tranches of
Treasuries and agency-backed securities, in order to prepare for
an eventual interest rate hike.
The "small-value" repo operation will "have an overnight
tenor," the New York Fed said. It is designed to have no
material impact on market rates or the level of reserves, and
does not signal a change in overall monetary policy, it added.
Dealers will be limited to one $10-million bid in each
tranche of the operation that runs between approximately
9:40-9:50 a.m. ET (14:40-14:50 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)