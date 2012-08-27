WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve said on Monday it was releasing quarterly unaudited results of its operations, increasing efforts to enhance transparency amid criticism from Republicans who are demanding more accountability from the U.S. central bank.

The Fed Board in Washington had previously published annual financial statements, which also showed how much it had distributed to the U.S. Treasury, and by extension to taxpayers.

Its release of first- and second-quarter results detailed a sharp rise to $46.447 billion in its payments to the Treasury, from $40.456 billion in the first six months of 2011.

Reminding U.S. taxpayers that the Fed has been a significant source of income for government coffers is a savvy move, with the central bank becoming a political football in a presidential election year in which worry over the deficit has loomed large.

"This enhancement to the Board's previous financial reporting procedures will provide greater transparency by communicating financial information on a more frequent basis and in greater detail," the Fed said in a short statement which made no mention of recent calls that it submit to more scrutiny.

Republican White House hopeful Mitt Romney has sided with Tea Party conservatives in his party who want the Fed audited annually, and this request has become part of Republicans' 2012 election campaign platform. U.S. voters go to the polls on November 6 to vote for president.

Conservatives are mad at the U.S. central bank over controversial interventions it made to shore up the economy during and after the 2008 financial crisis, which they say exceeded its authority.

These steps include buying $2.3 trillion worth of Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds, with the goal of lowering long-term borrowing costs and stimulating growth, which critics fear will unleash inflation in the future.

Pushing back, policymakers have defended their actions as essential to fulfill the Fed's dual mandate to seek stable prices alongside maximum employment, and the Fed Board's website carries a prominent link proclaiming that it is already audited. (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Gevirtz)