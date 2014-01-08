NEW YORK Jan 8 The Federal Reserve group that
oversees the central bank's market operations will likely ask to
extend the testing of a program intended to manage short-term
interest rates, the minutes of the Fed's Dec 17-18 policy
meeting released on Wednesday showed.
In late July, top Fed officials were briefed about a
fixed-rate reverse repurchase facility that reduces the amount
of cash that banks, money market funds and mortgage finance
agencies hold as they exchange money to hold the Treasuries the
central bank own overnight and earn interest at a rate set by
the Fed.
Reverse repos go together with the interest the Fed pays on
excess reserves and the term deposit facility are tools to
control short-term interest rates when the central bank is ready
to normalize rates from their rock-bottom levels.
By setting the reverse repo rate, the Fed basically forces
banks and other financial institutions to compete for cash on
the open market with even higher rates.
The testing of this reverse repo facility is scheduled to
end on Jan. 29.
"The staff reported that they saw potential benefits to
extending the exercise and in January would likely recommend a
continuation along with possible adjustments to program
parameters that could provide additional insights into the
demand for a potential facility and its efficacy in putting a
floor on money market rates," according to the latest Fed
minutes.
The Fed adopted a near-zero interest rate policy in December
2008. It has kept its target on the federal rate or the
overnight borrowing cost on excess reserves between banks in a
range from zero to 0.25 percent.
The Fed has plenty of assets to reduce money supply after
three rounds of massive bond purchases, or quantitative easing.
These moves have more than tripled the size of the Fed's balance
sheet to almost $4 trillion, with $2 trillion in Treasuries
securities.
The central bank's market desk has been holding small-scale
tests with primary dealers and money market funds since 2009 to
determine its readiness to conduct reverse repos.
Since September, it has ramped up its testing by raising the
interest rate on the reverse repos to as high as 0.05 percent
and enlarging the amount of reverse repos a counterparty could
conduct with the central bank.
The overnight repo rate was 0.04 percent Wednesday
afternoon, little changed from late on Tuesday.
It also enlarged the amount of reverse repos the Fed could
allocate to each counterparty to $3 billion from $1 billion.
On Dec. 31, the Fed market desk allocated $197.76 billion in
reverse repos at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. This was the
highest single-day test for this facility.