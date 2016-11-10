NEW YORK Nov 10 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $99.94 billion of four-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the least the U.S. central bank awarded since $55.99 billion to 31 bidders on Sept. 15. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)