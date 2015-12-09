A Federal Reserve police officer keeps watch while posted outside the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $87.96 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $75.82 billion in one-day reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.20 to 0.25 percent, compared with 0.30 percent on Tuesday USONRP=GCMN, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers, which pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)