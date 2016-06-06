New home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $53.35 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 36 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the Fed allotted $58.18 billion in three-day reverse repos to 34 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration believes its budget plan will boost economic growth by fostering capital investment and creating jobs for workers who gave up their job hunts during tough times, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.