GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
NEW YORK Nov 5 The Federal Reserve awarded $122.90 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 37 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This compared with the $124.92 billion awarded to 37 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)