NEW YORK Nov 5 The Federal Reserve awarded $122.90 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 37 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $124.92 billion awarded to 37 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)