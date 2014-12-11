NEW YORK Dec 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve
awarded $99.83 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 44
bidders, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Wednesday, the central bank allotted $105.32 billion in
overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders that include Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.
