Dec 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $49.50 billion in term reverse repurchase agreements in the third of four weekly test operations in an effort to see how the tool might be used when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

The central bank will pay Wall Street dealers, money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants a "stopout" interest rate of 0.10 percent for the 14-day reverse repos (RRP) due on Jan. 5, 2015, the Fed said via the New York Federal Reserve website.

Fourty nine participants submitted bids and all received awards, the Fed said.

