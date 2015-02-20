NEW YORK Feb 20 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $157.52 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $133.11 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for Fed's RRPs tends to rise when the interest rate
on repurchase agreements falls. The repo rate was last quoted at
0.02-0.05 percent on Friday, compared with 0.07-0.09 percent on
Thursday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)