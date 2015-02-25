NEW YORK Feb 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $149.75 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 58 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $124.80 billion in overnight reverse repos to 49 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to rise when the interest rate on repurchase agreements falls. The repo rate was last quoted at zero percent to 0.05 percent, compared with 0.7 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)