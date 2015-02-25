NEW YORK Feb 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $149.75 billion of overnight fixed-rate
reverse repurchase agreements to 58 bidders at an interest rate
of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on
its website.
On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $124.80 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 49 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to rise when the interest
rate on repurchase agreements falls. The repo rate was last
quoted at zero percent to 0.05 percent, compared with 0.7
percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)