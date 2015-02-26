Euro zone bond yields rise as focus tilts back to macro outlook
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
NEW YORK Feb 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $130.58 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 54 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $149.75 billion in overnight reverse repos to 58 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.15 percent to 0.18 percent, compared with 0.05 percent late on Wednesday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.