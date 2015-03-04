(Changes headline, recasts lead, adds comparison from previous
days)
NEW YORK, March 4 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded the fewest reverse repurchase agreements in
two weeks as investors preferred to lend on the open market due
to higher interest rates, according to Fed data.
The U.S. central bank awarded $95.10 billion of overnight
fixed-rate reverse repos to 39 bidders at an interest rate of
0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its
website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $110.87 billion in overnight
reverse repos to 45 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money
market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an
interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to fall when the interest
rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last
quoted at 0.18 percent to 0.22 percent, compared with 0.15
percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft; Editing by
Chris Reese and Diane Craft)