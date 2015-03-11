NEW YORK, March 11 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $84.39 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its
website.
On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $84.54 billion in
overnight reverse repos to 50 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to hold steady when the
interest rate on repurchase agreements is stable. The repo rate
was last quoted at 0.13 percent to 0.15 percent, compared with
0.12 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)