NEW YORK, June 28 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $129.10 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 44 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount since March 31, when the central bank awarded $303.85 billion in reverse repos to 99 bidders.

The Fed's reverse repos are seen as a safe haven during times of market turbulence.

Money market funds and other investors have bid more heavily for these instruments since Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union last week.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $116.64 billion in one-day reverse repos to 45 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse and Dan Grebler)