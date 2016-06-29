(Recast first paragraph, adds background)

NEW YORK, June 29 Demand for the Federal Reserve's fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements rose on Wednesday for a third day as cash investors sought less risky investments in advance of the end of the second quarter.

The Fed awarded $143.21 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 52 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said.

This was the highest amount since March 31, when the U.S. central bank awarded $303.85 billion in reverse repos to 99 bidders.

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union has also underpinned bids for the Fed's reverse repos, which is seen as a safe haven in times of investor uncertainty.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $129.10 billion in one-day reverse repos to 44 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)