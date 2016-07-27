NEW YORK, July 27 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $67.687 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 43 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $69.799 billion in one-day reverse repos to 44 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)