Sept 30 The New York Federal Reserve saw record demand for its reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday as banks and money funds sought out Treasuries to balance books for quarter-end.

Banks and investors bid more than the Fed's $300 billion daily limit for the first time, with $407 billion offered in total. The Fed also paid no interest to take in cash and lend Treasuries for the first time. Banks and the funds have previously been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the overnight loan.

Concerns that money funds wouldn't obtain the Treasuries they sought and would pay any price to obtain them led overnight repo rates to turn negative heading into this morning's operation.

They later turned positive on relief that the rate came at zero, instead of negative. Bids for the debt in the operation ranged from 5 basis points to negative 20 basis points.

"There was a fear that the reverse repo facility was going to be so oversubscribed that participants were going to be shut out of the operation or even that the rate was going to be negative, which could have spooked the market," said Kenneth Silliman, head of short-term rates trading at TD Securities in New York.

"The fact that the rate came at zero, which is at the low end of the Fed's current interest rate corridor, added a little bit of relief to the market," he said.

The Fed has been testing the reverse repo facility since last September as a way to help control short-term interest rates.

Banks and investors have become increasingly dependent on the operation to source bonds that are used as collateral to back loans and trading positions, with traders saying that repo markets are increasingly illiquid due to bank balance sheet constraints.

The Treasury has also been cutting its supply of short-term bills.

The New York Fed said earlier this month that it would increase the amount that each bank or investor can lend in each operation to $30 billion, up from $10 billion previously, but cap each operation to $300 billion in size.

Some expect that the Fed may again increase the size cap to address what is expected to be even larger demand for bonds at year-end, when the markets are also even less liquid.

