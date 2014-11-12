Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
NEW YORK Nov 12 The Federal Reserve awarded $111.68 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 33 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This compared with the $100.45 billion awarded to 30 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.
The U.S. bond market and federal government offices were closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.