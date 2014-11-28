NEW YORK Nov 28 The Federal Reserve lent the largest amount of Treasuries in a month on Friday in its reverse repurchase agreement operation, as banks and asset managers sought out the low-risk debt for month-end.

The Fed lent out $173.91 billion of collateral, the highest amount since October 31. Banks are paid 7 basis points, or 0.07 percent, for the overnight loan. That rate will briefly be raised to 0.10 percent on Monday, the highest since the Fed began testing its reverse repo facility in September 2013.

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system as a way to help control short-term interest rates. The excess cash, if left unchecked, could keep rates lower than desired by the Fed at a later date. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)