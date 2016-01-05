NEW YORK Jan 5 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
awarded $169.62 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 55 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate
objectives.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $199.67 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 66 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)