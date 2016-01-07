NEW YORK Jan 7 The Federal Reserve on Thursday
awarded $116.84 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate
objectives.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $126.58 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 53 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)