NEW YORK Jan 20 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $106.63 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 44 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the most reverse repos the Fed awarded since $116.84 billion to 49 bidders on Jan. 7.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $90.22 billion in one-day reverse repos to 40 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)