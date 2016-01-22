NEW YORK Jan 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $60.32 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 34 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Friday's amount was the lowest the Fed had awarded since the $45.67 billion to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Sept. 24.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $90.44 billion in one-day reverse repos to 43 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)