BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
NEW YORK Jan 26 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $83.82 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 37 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $80.17 billion in one-day reverse repos to 40 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 17 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday warned against using interest-rate hikes to address unwanted asset bubbles, saying that bubbles are hard to identify and such hikes would likely do more harm than good.