NEW YORK Feb 17 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $52.1 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest award since $55.89 billion to 37 bidders on Feb. 4.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $34.73 billion in one-day reverse repos to 25 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)