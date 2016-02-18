BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $71.58 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the highest award since $80.13 billion to 40 bidders on Feb. 2.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $52.1 billion in one-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago