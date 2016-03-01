NEW YORK, March 1 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
awarded $38.76 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $94.12 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
Monday's amount was the highest since $114.57 billion in
reverse repos were awarded to 62 bidders on Jan. 29.
