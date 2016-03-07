NEW YORK, March 7 The Federal Reserve on Monday
awarded $53.72 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 40 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
On Friday, the Fed allotted $51.37 billion in three-day
reverse repos to 36 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)