NEW YORK, March 10 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $35.43 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 27 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the smallest amount since $34.73 billion to 25 bidders on Feb. 16, New York Fed data showed.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $47.35 billion in one-day reverse repos to 32 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)