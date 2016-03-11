NEW YORK, March 11 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $39.73 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
On Thursday, the Fed allotted $35.43 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
Thursday's amount was the smallest since $34.73 billion to
25 bidders on Feb. 16, New York Fed data showed.
