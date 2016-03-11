NEW YORK, March 11 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $39.73 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $35.43 billion in one-day reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Thursday's amount was the smallest since $34.73 billion to 25 bidders on Feb. 16, New York Fed data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)