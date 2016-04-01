NEW YORK, April 1 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $89.12 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 44 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $303.85 billion in one-day reverse repos to 99 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Thursday's amount was the highest allotted since the $474.49 billion total to 109 bidders on Dec. 31.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)