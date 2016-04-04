NEW YORK, April 4 The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $65.69 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 40 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $89.12 billion in three-day reverse repos to 44 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)