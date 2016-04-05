NEW YORK, April 5 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
awarded $44.37 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 30 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the smallest amount since it awarded $34.87 billion
to 32 bidders on March 17.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $65.69 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 40 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate
objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)