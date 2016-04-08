NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Friday awarded $21.62 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 16 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
Friday's award was the smallest at the Fed's daily reverse
repo operation since Dec. 19, 2013, when it allotted $15.39
billion at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
On Thursday, the Fed allotted $34.07 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate
objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)