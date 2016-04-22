European shares hit lows on Trump impeachment talk - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
NEW YORK, April 22 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $19.08 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 20 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed on Thursday allotted $36.56 billion in one-day reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.