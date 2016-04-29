NEW YORK, April 29 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $65.56 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
Friday's amount was the largest since $65.69 billion awarded
to 40 bidders on April 4.
On Thursday, the Fed allotted $25.53 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)