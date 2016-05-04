BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
NEW YORK May 4 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $35.59 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 26 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $38.54 billion in one-day reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: