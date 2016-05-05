NEW YORK May 5 The Federal Reserve on Thursday
awarded $30.22 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 19 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $35.59 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 26 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)